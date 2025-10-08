‍ Rutgers professor Mark Bray fled to Europe after receiving violent threats

Turning Point USA called Bray 'Dr. Antifa' and called for him to be fired

Faculty unions condemn the campaign, warn silence will embolden far-right

NEW BRUNSWICK — Two groups have posted online petitions about the Rutgers chapter of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and a professor who has left the campus with his family for Europe over concerns for his safety.

The conservative group posted a petition about Dr. Mark Bray, a professor of modern Spain and the world in the Department of History. The petition points out his book Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook which is described as a "history of anti-fascism" and nicknamed him "Dr. Antifa."

"Dr. Bray has regularly referred to mainstream conservative figures such as Bill O’Reilly as fascist while he calls for militant actions to be taken against these individuals. There statements have the kind of rhetoric that resulted in Charlie Kirk being assassinated last month," reads the petition.

President Donald Trump in September signed an order designating the decentralized movement known as antifa — short for “anti-fascists” — as a domestic terrorist organization, even though a former FBI official has said it was more an ideology than a cohesive group. The group has been blamed by Trump for the protests in Portland, Oregon that led to the National Guard being deployed.

Counter-petition demands Rutgers shut down Turning Point USA chapter

On the other side is a petition by Alexander Di Filippo calling for university to disband the chapter as part of an effort to restore security and inclusivity to campus instead of spreading fear.

"It's imperative that we take decisive action to restore security and the feeling on inclusivity to the campus. The safety and well-being of our students and faculty must be prioritized, particularly when the activities of certain groups endanger lives, spread fear among the community, and actively suppress the right for others to speak their minds freely or teach honestly," Di Filippo wrote in the pettition.

The petition says Turning Point USA has continuously promoted hate speech and incited violence against the community creating “a toxic environment” which led Bray to relocate his family to Europe. In a screenshot of a message to his students Cray explains that he and his family received a death threat and a separate threat which included his home address.

"Since my family and I do not feel safe in our home at the moment we are moving for the year to Europe. Truly I am so bummed about not being able to spend time with you all in the classroom. I really enjoyed our conversations," Cray wrote. He added that he will record his lectures because of the time difference.

Rutgers unions condemn campaign against professor

Rutgers AAUP-AFT and the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union in a statement condemned the Turning Point chapter's campaign against Bray and encouraged the entire campus to show its support.

"Silence in the face of these assaults will only embolden the far right. With that in mind, the Rutgers faculty unions reject Turning Point USA’s smear campaigns and proudly stand with our colleagues Dr. Mark Bray and (partner) Dr. Yesenia Barragan. We call on all members of the Rutgers community—from students to staff to administrators—to join us in publicly expressing this position."

Rutgers University on Wednesday morning acknowledged a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5 but did not supply a response.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated during an appearance at Utah State University in Logan on Sept. 10 by a single shot. The group has received tens of thousands of requests to create new chapters in high schools and colleges since Kirk's death.

