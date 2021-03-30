Rutgers breaks federal law with vaccine mandate. Do they care? (Opinion)

God bless Serena DiMaso, the lone Republican lawmaker who is questioning Rutgers’ new mandate to require vaccines for all students. And when I say “vaccine,” I use the term loosely because this protocol is actually an experimental gene therapy cloaked with the name "vaccine” so that the federal government can’t be sued for it if it doesn’t work out well. DiMaso, according to an article on Patch.com, is writing a bill to prevent Rutgers from requiring kids to be guinea pigs with this injection in order to qualify for the Sept. 21 enrollment.

DiMaso understands that forcing kids to take this “vaccine” is wrong, and she also understands the hypocrisy of only requiring it of students, not teachers. That said, according to Children’s Health Defense, a children’s health watch group run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rutgers is being warned about the legality of mandating the vaccine. According to the website, RFK Jr. wrote to Rutgers president Holloway and reminded him of the federal statute:

“Federal law 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(III) requires that the person to whom an EUA vaccine is administered be advised, ‘of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product, of the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product, and of the alternatives to the product that are available and of their benefits and risks.’”

Bottom line is this is an emergency use “vaccine" and cannot be forced upon people.

Will Rutgers heed the warnings of Kennedy as well as the obvious controversy that will inevitably surround their decision to force the shot into students? Will they stop to think about the dangerous precedent they are setting?

Only time will tell.

When I use the term “dangerous” in speaking about the mandate to vaccinate all Rutgers students that was recently announced, I’m not talking about the danger of the “vaccine" itself, although I believe that that danger is a possibility. I am talking about the danger of the mandate itself — not to mention the precarious road we are on when it comes to the erosion of freedom and liberty and the proliferation of government overreach, particularly in terms of one’s health.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

