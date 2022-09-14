Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew

Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg.

The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week.

Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets, highways, alleys, parks, or any other public places in town."

No parent, guardian or other person having the legal care or custody of a child under the age of 18 years shall allow or permit any such child to go or be in or upon any of the public streets, highways, alleys, parks or other public places of the Town of Phillipsburg between the hours of

10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. - Phillipsburg Curfew Ordinance

Violations of the curfew will draw a $1,000 fine.

School and religious activities, employment and "legitimate social functions" are exempt.

In announcing the strict curfew, town officials did not give specific reasons why or cite any recent incidents.

However, residents of social media have complained about rowdy teens making noise and destroying property.

Mayor Todd Tersigni told WTMZ TV, "With the activity that's been going on, I support this," but did not offer any specifics. The station reports an 18-year-old fired gunshots last June when children were present.

Phillipsburg is just the latest New Jersey town to turn to a curfew to try and curb rowdy teens.

After a series of incidents involving teens over the last two years, several Shore towns implemented similar measures, including Toms River, Long Branch, Beach Haven, Point Pleasant Beach and Ocean City.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...