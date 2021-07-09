Many NJ shore towns cracking down on rowdy teens

After a year of COVID calm, some locals in New Jersey shore towns are having a hard time with the return of summer crowds.

Last summer, beach towns were largely deserted as much of the state remained closed down due to the pandemic. For many, it was a great break from the bennies who typically flock to the Jersey beaches.

With restrictions and gathering limits lifted, it was to be expected that crowds would flock down the shore. Pre-season beach tag sales were strong. Many rentals were gone by January.

Shore businesses are welcoming the return, and most year-round residents accept it, but some are complaining. Not necessarily about families coming for a much needed break, but about rowdy teens and 20-somethings who are partying a bit to hard. Last month, throngs of teenagers and young adults showed up at Pier Village in Long Branch for a rowdy party promoted on social media.

In Beach Haven, locals have been posting video of teens being loud, rude, urinating in public and harrasing residents. The complaints have gotten so loud, town officials held a public hearing to allow residents to vent. They promise measures, soon, to curb bad behavior.

There have been similar issues reported in other shore towns, like Ocean City, Point Pleasant Beach, Toms River and more. Some towns have adjusted curfews requiring juveniles to be off the streets as early as 10 p.m. Other towns are increasing police patrols to discourage bad behavior.

Beach Haven Mayor Colleen Lambert told the Asbury Park Press she has been asking the state for help, but has gotten no response from the State Attorney General's office.

