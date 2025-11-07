Situational awareness is officially defined as “the perception and understanding of one’s environment and the ability to project the future status of the situation to make timely decisions.”

In plain English: it’s knowing what’s going on around you — and acting like you’re not the only person on the planet.

When Common Courtesy Goes Missing

When someone’s missing that awareness, I’m convinced that’s where rude behavior comes from. Now sure, some people enjoy being rude (they know who they are), but I like to think most folks just can’t help themselves. It’s like they were born without the situational awareness gene.

And nowhere — nowhere — is that more obvious than right here in New Jersey. Especially on the roads. Particularly in the left lane. And don’t even get me started on supermarket aisles. Some people treat the middle of aisle 5 like it’s their personal living room.

‘Rude Jersey’: When Listeners Spoke Up

This week, Judi, Kyle, and I opened up the phones and asked listeners to share their favorite examples of “Rude Jersey.” The responses did not disappoint.

Photo by Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash Photo by Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash loading...

The Ultimate List of Everyday Rudeness in New Jersey

Here’s our very unofficial, but extremely accurate, list of everyday rudeness:

Walking slowly right down the middle of the sidewalk or hallway

Stopping suddenly in a busy path like they just spotted a UFO

Blocking entrances or exits to have a full-blown phone convo

Cutting in line or pretending lines are just “suggestions”

Playing videos or music out loud — because apparently, we all need to hear it

Talking on speakerphone like it’s a public service announcement

Letting kids run wild in restaurants or stores

Leaving trash behind in public places

Spitting, littering, or both (double points!)

Taking up extra seats with bags, coats, or general entitlement

Chewing with their mouth open or talking with food flying everywhere

Snapping at waiters like they’re retrievers

Taking endless flash photos at dinner

Arguing loudly in public — bonus points if it’s on FaceTime

Driving without turn signals

Tailgating, double parking, or taking up two spots “just in case”

Texting while driving

Blasting music with all windows down (we get it, you love that song)

Ignoring basic manners — like “excuse me” or “thank you”

It’s Not All Bad—We Just Need a Little Awareness

So, from aisle 5 to the left lane, it’s not that we’re surrounded by bad people — it’s just that too many of them think the world is their personal left lane.