Rowan University student accused of videotaping women in dorms

GLASSBORO — A Rowan University student is accused of spying on several women and recording them through dorm windows.

Mitchell Merkowsky, 29, of Evesham, was first arrested on the night of Nov. 6 after Glassboro police got a call reporting a suspicious male in the parking garage on Rowan Boulevard. The caller said the man appeared to be looking into the windows of student resident housing across the street.

Officers checked the area after the first call before 10 p.m. and then returned to the same area after 11 p.m. for a second call with the same complaint. At that point, police said they found Merkowsky on the fourth floor of the parking garage. Officers said he had binoculars and appeared to be looking at the nearby dorm.

According to police, Merkowsky, who is a commuter student, admitted at the garage that he had been peering into windows.

Police arrested him and seized his binoculars, cell phone, a USB flash drive and a laptop.

Officers also identified four female residents of the nearby dorm and notified them that a man had been looking through their window.

At the time, Merkowsky was charged with invasion of privacy and released with a court summons.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that Merkowsky had been video-recording various women, both on campus and in the downtown area, including through the victims’ dorm windows as they were in various states of undress.

A release from the Rowan University Department of Public Safety says police said none of the women were completely naked and that none could be “personally identified.”

Merkowsky was charged with multiple counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, fourth-degree peering into dwelling and criminal attempt to commit invasion of privacy.

He was being held Thursday at Salem County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact Glassboro police 856-881-1501 ext 88179. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

Suspicious activity on-campus also can be reported to Rowan Public Safety at 856-256-4922.

