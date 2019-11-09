Route 440 ramp from Outerbridge Crossing to Parkway closes again

WOODBRIDGE — It's deja vu for those who travel Route 440 and the Outerbridge Crossing as ramps to the Garden State Parkway and Route 9 southbound will close again starting Saturday night. It is one of two closures in that area taking effect this week.

The state Department of Transportation said the ramps from Route 440 southbound to the Parkway and Route 9 in Woodbridge will close at 11 p.m. for about two weeks, weather permitting, to allow for repairs underneath the bridge. The acceleration lane from the ramp onto the Parkway will be closed.

The bearings being replaced go between the pile that supports the bridge deck to relieve stress between the two.

The same ramps were closed at the end of September for three weeks for the same type of work. It's all part of a two-year, $14 million federally funded project nearing its completion that included replacement of the five-span bridge deck.

Motorists on Route 440 southbound coming from the Outerbridge Crossing will be directed to exit at the Pfeiffer Boulevard/Route 184 West/Route 35 South exit.

Keep right and continue on Pfeiffer Boulevard/Route 184 west as it becomes West Pond Road/Route 184 West



Make a right at the traffic light onto King Georges Road for Route 9 southbound (going straight takes drivers to the Turnpike)



Continue on King Georges Road past the Wawa and Aldi to merge onto Route 9 southbound



Keep left on Route 9 southbound for the Garden State Parkway southbound exit

DOT spokesman Stephen Schapiro said drivers who miss the Pfeiffer Boulevard/Route 184 detour will be directed to a second detour at the exit for Route 514 and the Turnpike.

Continue south on Route 440 and keep right where the highway splits. Stay in the left two lanes and follow signs for CR514 west/NJ Turnpike

Take the left exit for CR514 west/Raritan Center

Continue on CR514/Woodbridge Avenue west and take the exit for Raritan Center

Stay right and follow the sign for Fieldcrest Avenue/Raritan Plaza

Turn right at the traffic signal onto Fieldcrest Avenue

Turn right at the traffic signal to take the ramp onto CR514/Woodbridge Avenue east

Take the ramp to Route 440 north to Route 9/GSP Perth Amboy/Staten Island

Take the exit for the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 south

The DOT plans to close the ramp from Route 1 north to the Parkway north for four consecutive nights starting Tuesday night for micro-milling and grooving of the bridge deck as part of the deck replacement project on the bridge over Route 1.

The closure will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

The suggested detour from Route 1 northbound to Garden State Parkway northbound:

Continue north and go through the traffic signal at the Woodbridge Center Drive intersection

Stay right and immediately take the Gill Lane/U-turn jug handle

From the jug handle, get into the left lane at the fork to make a left onto Route 1

southbound

southbound Stay right and take the exit for Garden State Parkway northbound

