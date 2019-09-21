A ramp closure began Friday night at one of the state's busiest interchanges and push drivers onto local roads.

The ramp from Route 440 southbound to the Garden State Parkway and Route 9 south will stay closed through October to allow for the repair of bearings underneath the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation

The detour will force traffic onto already crowded local roads in Woodbridge and Perth Amboy with several stop lights for several miles to get onto Route 9 and the Parkway.

Motorists on Route 440 southbound coming from the Outerbridge Crossing will be directed to exit at the Pfeiffer Boulevard/Route 184 West/Route 35 South exit.

Keep right and continue on Pfeiffer Boulevard/Route 184 west as it becomes West Pond Road/Route 184 West

Make a right at the traffic light onto King Georges Road for Route 9 southbound (going straight takes drivers to the Turnpike)

Continue on King Georges Road past the Wawa and Aldi to merge onto Route 9 southbound

Keep left on Route 9 southbound for the Garden State Parkway southbound exit

The bearings being replaced go between the pile that supports the bridge deck to relieve stress between the two.

The project is the last part of a $14 million federally funded project to replace the bridge deck, approach slabs, guide rails, parapets, and repair of the substructure that was started in May 2017.

