Route 3 closed by concrete falling from bridge

CLIFTON — A piece of concrete that fell from a bridge closed a major North Jersey highway on Tuesday night.

Structural engineers from the state Department of Transportation were en route to assess the damage to the Route 46 bridge over Route 3 West in Clifton, according to spokeswoman Mairin Bellack. Officials did not know early Tuesday night what caused the concrete to fall.

Clifton police Lt. Robert Bracken told NorthJersey.com that no vehicles or people were hit.

A left lane remained blocked overnight Wednesday morning as repairs got underway,

Traffic was detoured off Route 3 at Grove Street. The closure caused a multi-mile delay back to Route 21 at one point.

Route 3 carries traffic from the Lincoln Tunnel to the Garden State Parkway and ends at Route 46.

NJ Transit said buses that normally travel Route 3 had a 15-minute delay. Express buses were being detoured to the NJ Turnpike and Route 80.

