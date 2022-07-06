Route 287 sinkhole update: temporary ramp coming soon to NJ highway

BEDMINSTER — Commuters unable to use the ramp from northbound Route 287 to eastbound Route 78 because of a sinkhole may get some relief by the end of July.

The sinkhole in the right shoulder and part of the right lane was discovered around midnight on June 19 by a State Police trooper at the beginning of the ramp where it leaves Route 287. Drivers have had to find ways around the ramp to get onto Route 78 while the New Jersey Department of Transportation assesses the problem.

DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro told New Jersey 101.5 that a temporary ramp will be open by month's end.

"In addition to grading and paving, the construction of the temporary ramp requires the installation of proper drainage, as well as lighting for safety," Schapiro said. "The department has stabilized the damaged area and has begun the design of a permanent repair."

Schapiro said the cause of the sinkhole remains under investigation.

Map showing closed ramp, detour Map showing closed ramp, detour (Google Maps) loading...

Coping with the Closure

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said he has not noticed any significant shifts in traffic although lighter summer traffic doesn't hurt.

"People have probably found their way around it but by and large it's ten minutes out of your way without traffic," Williams said.

The DOT's “official” detour is for drivers to continue north to Exit 26 (Route 525/Mt. Airy Road).

Take Exit 26B/CR 525 north/Mt Airy Road north/Bernardsville

Stay right to take the ramp to I-287 southbound

Take Exit 21A to I-78 eastbound

Williams said drivers could also exit Route 287 at Exit 22B for Route 202/206, U-turn at River Road to get back to Route 287 south and onto Route 78 east. Another possible alternative is to enter Route 78 east from Exit 26 (Route 523 Spur) or Exit 33 (Route 525).

Sinkhole on the ramp from Route 287 north to Route 78 east 6/20/22 Sinkhole on the ramp from Route 287 north to Route 78 east 6/20/22 (News 12 NJ) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

