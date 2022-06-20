NJ traffic alert: Massive sinkhole appears on Route 287 ramp to 78

BEDMINSTER — The ramp from northbound Route 287 to eastbound Route 78 will remain closed after a sinkhole was found in the roadway early Sunday morning.

The sinkhole in the right shoulder and part of the right lane was discovered around midnight Sunday by a State Police trooper.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the ramp will be closed indefinitely.

Engineers were on the ramp Monday morning evaluating the deep sinkhole in order to come up with a plan for a repair. New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said delays on Route 287 north approaching the ramp were not heavy likely because of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

Ways around the closure

The DOT's “official” detour is for drivers to continue north to Exit 26 (Route 525/Mt. Airy Road).

Take Exit 26B/CR 525 north/Mt Airy Road north/Bernardsville

Stay right to take the ramp to I-287 southbound

Take Exit 21A to I-78 eastbound

"Of all the ramps in that region, that is probably one of the ramps that have the least amount of good alternatives. There's really no good nearby direct," Williams said. "The DOT alternate is probably the best one although it tacks 10 minutes onto the drive."

Williams said drivers could also exit Route 287 at Exit 22B for Route 202/206, U-turn at River Road to get back to Route 287 south and onto Route 78 east. Another possible alternative is to enter Route 78 east from Exit 26 (Route 523 Spur) or Exit 33 (Route 525).

The ramp was reconfigured in 2016 as part of a federally funded $24.5 million project moving the ramp slightly south to make room for the loop ramp connecting Route 78 east to Route 287 north.

The NJ DOT on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

