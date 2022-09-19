CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township.

The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.

The 18 arrests occurred between June 3 and Sept. 16.

Sixteen defendants are New Jersey residents. One is from South Carolina and one is from Pennsylvania.

Suspect names and charges

Leonard S. Jones IV, 48, Hillsborough — three counts of cocaine distribution and one count of tampering with evidence

Jessica Andreko, 44, Monmouth Junction — conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Charles Mornick, 34, Villas — distribution of cocaine

Cannon Wagner, 25, Phillipsburg — possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of Suboxone (opioid addiction treatment), possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a prescription legend drug (can be dispensed to the public only with a prescription)

Jonathan Todaro 32, Rock Hill, South Carolina — burglary

Scott Horvath, 41, Phillipsburg — possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited knife

Jeremy Berger, 55, Bridgewater — possession of heroin, cocaine and meth, and possession of a needle

Steven Haggan, 54, Neshanic Station — two counts of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brett Badore, 45, Glen Gardner — possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brad Badore, 39, Clinton Township — possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance

Maria Gutierrez Johnson, 36, Coopersburg, Pennsylvania — possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to make a lawful disposition of a controlled dangerous substance, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance

Shawn Packard, 49, Belvidere — possession of Suboxone

Mark Dilauro, 60, Ringoes — contempt

Joshua Rivera, 38, Phillipsburg — possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Karen Stephens, 62, Clinton Township — disorderly conduct

Kathryn Hansen, 38, Bordentown — possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia

Luis Carreon, 33, North Brunswick — two counts of cocaine distribution

Darryl Black, 55, Somerset — possession of drug paraphernalia

