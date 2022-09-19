Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township.
The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
The 18 arrests occurred between June 3 and Sept. 16.
Sixteen defendants are New Jersey residents. One is from South Carolina and one is from Pennsylvania.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010 or by using this link.
Suspect names and charges
- Leonard S. Jones IV, 48, Hillsborough — three counts of cocaine distribution and one count of tampering with evidence
- Jessica Andreko, 44, Monmouth Junction — conspiracy to distribute cocaine
- Charles Mornick, 34, Villas — distribution of cocaine
- Cannon Wagner, 25, Phillipsburg — possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of Suboxone (opioid addiction treatment), possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a prescription legend drug (can be dispensed to the public only with a prescription)
- Jonathan Todaro 32, Rock Hill, South Carolina — burglary
- Scott Horvath, 41, Phillipsburg — possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited knife
- Jeremy Berger, 55, Bridgewater — possession of heroin, cocaine and meth, and possession of a needle
- Steven Haggan, 54, Neshanic Station — two counts of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Brett Badore, 45, Glen Gardner — possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Brad Badore, 39, Clinton Township — possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance
- Maria Gutierrez Johnson, 36, Coopersburg, Pennsylvania — possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to make a lawful disposition of a controlled dangerous substance, and under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance
- Shawn Packard, 49, Belvidere — possession of Suboxone
- Mark Dilauro, 60, Ringoes — contempt
- Joshua Rivera, 38, Phillipsburg — possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Karen Stephens, 62, Clinton Township — disorderly conduct
- Kathryn Hansen, 38, Bordentown — possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Luis Carreon, 33, North Brunswick — two counts of cocaine distribution
- Darryl Black, 55, Somerset — possession of drug paraphernalia
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.