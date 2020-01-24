Route 1 in Mercer closed Friday morning by gas main break

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A gas main break closed a section of Route 1 in Mercer County on Friday morning.

The break occurred on the southbound lanes around 9 a.m. in front of the Mattress Factory store where work has been going on in the parking lot, according to Lawrence police spokesman Joe Lech.

Route 1 was closed in both directions between Route 295 and Quaker Bridge Road as PSE&G crews began to make repairs. Fire crews were also present.

The ramps from Route 295 to Route 1 North were also closed.

Lech said there was no evacuation any of the stores and businesses in the area, which includes the Mercer Mall, Quaker Bridge Mall and the Bakers Basin Motor Vehicle Commission branch.

All lanes were reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Crews work on a gas main break on Rt 1 in Lawrence Twp (submitted by htfd)

