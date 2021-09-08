Roselle Park, NJ mourns police captain sick from 9/11 Ground Zero

ROSELLE PARK — A retired borough police captain has died of illness related to Ground Zero recovery work, just shy of the 20th commemoration of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Manuel “Manny” Jimenez was among first responders who volunteered at the wreckage of the World Trade Center for months following the attacks on September 11, 2001.

He developed fatal illnesses linked to that service, according to Roselle Park Police, in a Facebook tribute on Tuesday. No further details were shared about the health issues he had suffered from.

Jimenez was a 1967 graduate of John H. Stamler Police Academy in Scotch Plains, starting his law enforcement career in 1992 and retiring after 28 years of service.

“He revolutionized the way in which the Roselle Park Police Department processed and handled matters, and advanced the department forward,” the department said.

An outpouring of condolences in response to the post also shared memories of Jimenez as dedicated and selfless.

“More people have now died of their World Trade Center related illnesses since 9/11 than the 2,950 people who got killed that day,” attorney Michael Barasch previously said to New Jersey 101.5.

Barasch is a managing partner of Barasch & McGarry, who represents 8,000 first responders and others who spent time in lower Manhattan during and after the 9/11 attack, where they were sickened by the toxic fumes.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.



Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.