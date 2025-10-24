Well, it is time for the arrival of the most famous Christmas Tree in the world to arrive on its perch in the middle of Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The huge, majestic Norway spruce will begin its journey after the cutting ceremony on November 6th, 2025.

The exact location of the tree’s origin is still top secret, as organizers want to confirm the logistics and prevent any damage from protesters who may be offended by cutting down the tree.

What we do know is that it is big. In 2024, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree stood 74 feet tall and weighed in at over 11 tons. You can expect a similar, if not bigger, tree for the job in 2025.

The arrival of the tree is set for Nov. 8, 2025, at 7 a.m., where a huge crane and cables will position the tree on its stand.

Scaffolding and adorning of the lights will begin Nov. 8 with the lights completely in place and the removal of the scaffolding on Nov. 26, 2025. The lights will remain off.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. The organizing committee suggests that you get there early, find a good viewing spot and stay there as there will be no in and out to return to the tree lighting area.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree has been bringing joy to those who see it since 1933. It has become a true part of the holidays here on the East Coast.

I have been to quite a few Rockefeller Tree Lightings and even though I know what to expect it still brings out my holiday spirit and the Christmas kid in me. Make time this holiday season to take your family to see a magnificent holiday tradition.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

