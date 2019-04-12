This weekend we are giving away tickets to Gary U.S. Bonds' Unusually Big Birthday Bash so I thought, what a perfect weekend to share with you the time I had him on my TV show.

Gary U.S. Bonds is a Rock and Roll icon but he’s also a good friend of mine. He loves to entertain and is probably the most down to earth close to home person in the music business. He’s as real as real can get as you see in the interview.

I asked him to come on my TV show and without hesitation he agreed to come on and entertain and sit down with me for a look into his storied past, his love of New Jersey and his meeting and subsequent friendship with Bruce Springsteen. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed the opportunity.

Keep listening to my show all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets! If you don't win or don't want to wait you can purchase tickets here. Come see Gary U.S. Bonds for his Unusually Big Birthday Bash Friday night April 26 at The Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park.

You never know who and what will happen at a Gary U.S. Bonds Show!