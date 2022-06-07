Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers set to perform at Sussex County, NJ festival

AUGUSTA — “You chill while we grill” seems to be the message behind the 12th Annual Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival presented by Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, happening Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Tickets for the music and barbecue food festival range anywhere from $55 to $155 online and at the gate. Camping, RV, VIP weekend passes, and group seating is also available.

Attendees will enjoy mouthwatering barbecue served up by top competitive barbecue rib chefs from around the country, along with craft beers and much more.

Award-winning ribs from Cowboys BBQ (Photo Credit: Russ Mensch)

Ribbers confirmed for 2022 include:

Cowboys BBQ — Ft. Worth, TX (the two-time defending “Best Ribs” champion)

Joe Smoke Bar-B-Que — Hightstown, NJ

Fossil Farms — Boonton, NJ

Blazin' Bronco — Port St. Lucie, FL

Buck Em BBQ — Ft. Worth, TX (VIP-Only)

Racks of ribs (Photo Credit: Russ Mensch)

They will be firing up the smokers and also competing for the coveted titles of “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce,” and “People’s Choice.”

Feel free to pitch a tent or bring an RV and camp the entire weekend. The party starts Friday night from 6 pm to 10 pm., and the campgrounds are only a 3-minute walk from the festival.

RV spots with 50 amps of electrical service are sold out, as well as RV spots needing electricity in Campgrounds West. But there are still 30 amp and 20 amp hookups still available in Campgrounds East.

BBQ pitmaster (Photo Credit: Russ Mensch)

Exclusively for campers:

A Friday night “After Party” bonfire following the evening headline concert.

Saturday evening campers-only concert – Screamin Eagle Band

24-hour access to restrooms and showers

Sunday morning get-together with free coffee and donuts.

Three days. Five nationally-known barbecue pitmasters. Eleven bands.

VIP ticket options include single-day tickets, three-day weekend passes, and weekend passes with campground access. They also include free parking in the Franklin Sussex Auto Mall VIP Parking Lot and seating in front of the main concert stage.

A VIP Tent offers an excellent view of the stage, with private food service and air-conditioned restrooms.

Sundrenched crowd and stage (Photo Credit: Russ Mensch)

What is the entertainment?

Three Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees---Dave Mason (who was inducted in 2004 as a founding member of “Traffic,”) legendary singer-songwriter Don Felder of “The Eagles,” and Artimus Pyle (legendary bass drummer for “Lynyrd Skynyrd") will be joined by Country Rock pioneer Jim Messina for the festival.

Don Felder (Photo Credit: Michael Helms, Rock Ribs & Ridges)

Southern rockers Molly Hatchet and Duane Betts (whose musical journey includes sitting in with “The Allman Brothers Band”) will also headline this year’s annual summer bash.

Jessica Lynn, 49 Winchester, The Matt Coffy Band, and Sugar Mountain round out the lineup.

Jim Messina (Photo Credit: Rock, Ribs & Ridges)

“We are proud to continue to attract the biggest stars to our stage and this year feature Jim Messina, a legendary artist who created Country Rock, and our largest lineup of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ever,” said festival executive producer Howard Freeman.

For tickets, prices, camping availability and a full concert line-up, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

