Rock Icon Stevie Nicks is coming to New Jersey

Musical legend Stevie Nicks has announced a limited number of concert dates for early 2024, and the first show is in New Jersey.

The former Fleetwood Mac chanteuse will kick off the tour at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Sat., Feb. 10.

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, the same year they released their self-titled album, which featured two songs written by Nicks, “Landslide” and “Rhiannon.” The album was a commercial success, and it helped to make Nicks a household name.

Fleetwood Mac followed up their self-titled album with the even more successful album Rumours in 1977. Rumours featured Nicks' songs "Dreams" and "Go Your Own Way," both of which became iconic hits.

She released her debut solo album, Bella Donna, in 1981, which featured the hit singles "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" (a duet with Tom Petty). Nicks has since released eight more solo albums, all of which have been commercially successful.

Nicks is one of the most accomplished female performers of all time. She has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: once with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and once as a solo artist in 2019. Nicks is also a Grammy Award winner and has received numerous other awards and accolades throughout her career.

After the AC show, she will perform in Belmont Park, Greenville, Hollywood, New Orleans, Omaha, and North Little Rock. The tour will wrap on March 9 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, though this show will be performed with Billy Joel.

