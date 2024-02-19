Hidden gem restaurant in quaint, historic NJ town

Robin Winzinger's dream took shape almost 40 years ago when her mother bought a rundown building in the center of downtown Mount Holly.

It was 1986 and the town had been through some tough times. It is the county seat of Burlington County and not much was happening in the way of business in town.

That has changed quite a bit in the last three-plus decades but what has remained the same is the quality and charm of this New Jersey hidden gem of a restaurant.

Downtown Mt. Holly has seen a rebirth in recent years and the town is loaded with history and gritty charm. The Robin's Nest is a woman-owned and operated business that oozes character, and quaintness and offers great house-made food in a unique cozy atmosphere.

The menu is simple yet diverse and offers made-from-scratch desserts from their bakery. Robin was a pastry chef all those years ago in a small bakery in Haddonfield.

If you've never been to Mt. Holly, it is worth the trip from anywhere to check out the quaint, historic little downtown and especially The Robin's Nest. The town is not far off exit 5 of the New Jersey Turnpike and this restaurant is worth the trip.

The charming historic building is on the corner of High Street and White in downtown Mt. Holly.

You can get the feeling of the charming ambiance even before you walk in the front door.

As you walk in the front room looks like a cozy bakery and cafe.

When you turn the corner into the main part of the restaurant you walk into their full bar.

Their offerings can be as simple as their turkey panini with a pasta salad side.

To a delicious Moroccan Tagine that you can keep vegan or add chicken or salmon.

Each dining room has its own unique cozy charm.

There are historic artifacts throughout the place.

The front room is welcoming with the feel of taking a step back in time.

House-made desserts are worth the wait through your delicious meal.

Make a reservation because the place fills up almost any time of the day or any time of year.

The place even has a room upstairs for special occasions and parties and outdoor dining in the warmer weather. The Robin's Nest in Mount Holly is definitely worth the trip from anywhere in the Garden State.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

