Roads still closed in Central NJ by Henri flood waters

There are still roads closed in several Central Jersey towns two days after Henri dropped nearly 9 inches of rain in some places.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday these roads are still closed:

Franklin (Somerset) — Blackwells Mills Road between Canal Road and Millstone River Road

— Blackwells Mills Road between Canal Road and Millstone River Road Franklin (Somerset) — Canal Road between Elm Street and Blackwells Mills Road]

— Canal Road between Elm Street and Blackwells Mills Road] Franklin (Somerset) — Bellemead-Griggstown Road between River Road and Canal Road

— Bellemead-Griggstown Road between River Road and Canal Road Middlesex Boro — River Road between Lincoln Boulevard and Baekeland Ave

— River Road between Lincoln Boulevard and Baekeland Ave Monroe Township — Spotswood-Englishtown Road at Mounts Mill Road

— Spotswood-Englishtown Road at Mounts Mill Road Parsippany — New Road between Old Bloomfield Avenue and Route 280

— New Road between Old Bloomfield Avenue and Route 280 Somerset — Studdiford Drive at River Road

The Red Cross has a shelter open at the Monroe Senior Center at 12 Halsey Reed Road in Monroe for those affected by Henri's flooding in Middlesex County.

Map showing rainfall from Henri (NWS)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Flooding in Middlesex County, NJ on Aug. 23, 2021 Gov. Phil Murphy toured devastating flooding in Monroe on Aug. 23. Heavy rains during weekend caused flooding of neighborhoods in Cranbury, Helmetta and Jamesburg in Middlesex County

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.