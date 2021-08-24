Roads still closed in Central NJ by Henri flood waters
There are still roads closed in several Central Jersey towns two days after Henri dropped nearly 9 inches of rain in some places.
As of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday these roads are still closed:
- Franklin (Somerset) — Blackwells Mills Road between Canal Road and Millstone River Road
- Franklin (Somerset) — Canal Road between Elm Street and Blackwells Mills Road]
- Franklin (Somerset) — Bellemead-Griggstown Road between River Road and Canal Road
- Middlesex Boro — River Road between Lincoln Boulevard and Baekeland Ave
- Monroe Township — Spotswood-Englishtown Road at Mounts Mill Road
- Parsippany — New Road between Old Bloomfield Avenue and Route 280
- Somerset — Studdiford Drive at River Road
The Red Cross has a shelter open at the Monroe Senior Center at 12 Halsey Reed Road in Monroe for those affected by Henri's flooding in Middlesex County.
Flooding in Middlesex County, NJ on Aug. 23, 2021
Gov. Phil Murphy toured devastating flooding in Monroe on Aug. 23. Heavy rains during weekend caused flooding of neighborhoods in Cranbury, Helmetta and Jamesburg in Middlesex County
