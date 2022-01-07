Roads, schools, NJ Transit — Friday’s essential snow information

A fast moving storm is on track to bring 4-6 inches of snow to central and south Jersey during the Friday morning commute.

Bands of moderate snow developed around 3 a.m. which New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expected to last until 7 a.m. and tapering off by 10 a.m.

"My 2-4" contour in NE NJ might be a bit too low. 4-6" still looks good central and south. 6+" possible depending on how stubborn the heavy snow bands are," Zarrow said.

Many school districts across the state that initially announced they would delay the start of classes switched to a full closure around 5 a.m. after officials assessed the roads.

Slow going on NJ highways

Snow covered roads could be to blame in part for several morning early serious crashes that shut down highways.

A crash between two tractor trailers on Route 287 between Exit 21 for Route 78 and Exit 17 for Routes 202/206 closed the southbound lanes. A tractor trailer that struck the median on the New Brunswick side of the Lynch Bridge on Route 18 in New Brunswick also closed the road.

A number of spin outs were also reported on Route 78 by New Jersey Fast Traffic.

A state of emergency was declared by Gov. Phil Murphy allowing resources to be deployed statewide during the storm as needed.

“Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols," Murphy said.

Snow falls on Route 55 in South Jersey (PHL 17)

STATE OFFICES

State offices will open at 11 a.m. including the MVC which canceled all appointments prior to 11:30 a.m.

HIGHWAYS

A commercial vehicle travel restriction for all tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles on I-78, I-80, I-195, I-280, I-187, I-295 and Route 440. The New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway are not affected.

TRAINS/BUSES

NJ Transit - Trains, buses and light rail as operating as normal as long as conditions allow. Cross honoring is in effect system wide

- Trains, buses and light rail as operating as normal as long as conditions allow. Cross honoring is in effect system wide PATH - Operating on a normal schedule

- Operating on a normal schedule PATCO - Operating on a snow schedule

- Operating on a snow schedule SEPTA - Operating on a normal schedule

https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=604700837491732

POWER

AIRPORTS

122 flights originating at Newark Liberty, 187 from LaGuardia, 127 from JFK and 50 from Philadelphia are canceled today as of 5:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.com

CORONAVIRUS TESTING/VACCINATION CENTERS

Camden County: Testing site at 2600 Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden City will be closed. The Camden County Health Hub will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday by appointment only.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.