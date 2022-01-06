10 Jersey roads you should avoid when it snows
For me, there's nothing worse than having to go out and drive when it snows. Of course, as life would have it, whenever it snows, I usually have to go out and drive somewhere.
Fortunately, there's New Jersey 101.5 to give you the traffic and conditions on the major Jersey roads and then some. So much for the shameless plug.
There are also roads that you should avoid at all costs when the weather gets frightful. These roads are the ones you dread having to deal with. I asked my listeners and social media following to come up with the roads they try their best to avoid and according to them, these are the roads you should stay away from when it snows.
Having been on many of these, I can vouch for them as well. Of course when you are out driving in inclement weather, be careful. I need all the listeners I can get!
Mitchell Jay
571 from Roosevelt to the end that goes into 524 in Millstone. The hill at the end where they intersect is impossible to navigate without the most fully equipped for snow vehicle and it still will be difficult.
Peg Weber Bradford
Maple leaf drive, Sewell
Senior complex where poor seniors have to pull out on main road, no traffic light. someone going to get killed! Dangerous normally...super dangerous in snow
Please help get some action for these seniors to get a traffic light
Joni Jaglowski
Route 17… all the time!!
Tricia Biondi
287...dangerous in nice weather, horrific with any precipitation
Brian Gregory
Eggert Crossing Road, Ewing side lol
Deborah Mai
Hoes Lane, Piscataway. Centennial Ave, too. Most roads in Piscataway are bad.
John Kensil
42, Just over bridge
Robert Pisani
Route 280 eastbound in West Orange. Steep hill
Lou Pensa
Skyline Drive in Ringwood/ Oakland!! Coming down the mountain it’s like a ski slope and you don’t wanna go too far to the left, especially with the moving truck!!
Jeff Polascak
The road leading to work...
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.