10 Jersey roads you should avoid when it snows

For me, there's nothing worse than having to go out and drive when it snows. Of course, as life would have it, whenever it snows, I usually have to go out and drive somewhere.

Fortunately, there's New Jersey 101.5 to give you the traffic and conditions on the major Jersey roads and then some. So much for the shameless plug.

There are also roads that you should avoid at all costs when the weather gets frightful. These roads are the ones you dread having to deal with. I asked my listeners and social media following to come up with the roads they try their best to avoid and according to them, these are the roads you should stay away from when it snows.

Having been on many of these, I can vouch for them as well. Of course when you are out driving in inclement weather, be careful. I need all the listeners I can get!

Mitchell Jay

571 from Roosevelt to the end that goes into 524 in Millstone. The hill at the end where they intersect is impossible to navigate without the most fully equipped for snow vehicle and it still will be difficult.

County Road 571 Google Maps

Peg Weber Bradford

Maple leaf drive, Sewell

Senior complex where poor seniors have to pull out on main road, no traffic light. someone going to get killed! Dangerous normally...super dangerous in snow

Please help get some action for these seniors to get a traffic light

Medical Center Drive Google Maps

Joni Jaglowski

Route 17… all the time!!

NJ-17 Google Maps

Tricia Biondi

287...dangerous in nice weather, horrific with any precipitation

I-287 Google Maps

Brian Gregory

Eggert Crossing Road, Ewing side lol

Eggert Crossing Road, Ewing Google Maps

Deborah Mai

Hoes Lane, Piscataway. Centennial Ave, too. Most roads in Piscataway are bad.

Hoes Lane, Piscataway Google Maps

Centennial Ave, Piscataway Google Maps

John Kensil

42, Just over bridge

Route 42 Google Maps

Robert Pisani

Route 280 eastbound in West Orange. Steep hill

Route 280 in West Orange Google Maps

Lou Pensa

Skyline Drive in Ringwood/ Oakland!! Coming down the mountain it’s like a ski slope and you don’t wanna go too far to the left, especially with the moving truck!!

Skyline Drive in Ringwood Google Maps

Jeff Polascak

The road leading to work...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

