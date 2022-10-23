This is the richest family right now in New Jersey

Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America's richest families.

To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes. Families are ranked in ascending order by their total wealth, with the richest family taking the #1 spot on this list. When ties occur, the families are ranked from the most to the fewest family members.

The gap in net worth between the #25 and the #1 richest family is surprisingly wide, with the wealthiest family in America now worth more than $234 billion. When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If these families were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world as these families are wealthier than Iran, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Turkey when ranked by gross domestic product.

Most of America's richest families charted their paths to massive wealth in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Some struck it rich by discovering oil in the American South or founding a local business, while others made risky but smart investments. The ancestors of America's wealthy families were also able to turn failing businesses, like breweries and newspapers, into global enterprises.

While some clans have kept low profiles for over a century, others have gained national attention and name recognition for inheritance battles, affairs, political scandals, and illegal practices. From the world's largest alcohol manufacturers to grocers, investors, and oil barons, check out the 25 richest families in America.