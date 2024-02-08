🐂 Ricardo the bull returns to NJ after leg infection has healed

WANTAGE — After six weeks in the hospital, Ricardo, one of New Jersey’s most famous bulls is returning home this week to his forever home at Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage.

Remember this long-horned bull? Ricardo shut down New Jersey Transit in December when he was seen running around the tracks near Newark Penn Station in Newark, possibly escaping certain death from a nearby slaughterhouse.

He was rescued by police officers and was taken to Skylands to live out the rest of his days in peace and harmony.

The sanctuary’s mission is to provide rescue, rehabilitation, care, and housing for animals, to advocate for and educate on behalf of the animals, and to promote compassionate vegan living, according to Skylands.

When Ricardo was rescued, the sanctuary’s owner noticed what looked like a half-dollar-sized road rash on the bull’s leg. Ricardo was taken directly to a vet, where he was examined and put on antibiotics. He was also given much-needed vaccinations.

Ricardo seemed to be improving, but then on Christmas Eve, the sanctuary staff noticed the tiny wound looked inflamed. The bull was immediately put in a trailer and was taken to Cornell Large Animal Hospital in Ithaca, New York.

Ricardo has spent the past six weeks at the hospital, away from the sanctuary and his new daddy, Mike. But now he’s coming home and everyone at the sanctuary is so excited.

An online card has been posted for everyone to sign to welcome Ricardo home.

While his hospital stay is nearly over, Ricardo’s journey is just beginning. Since Ricardo was saved from the NJ Transit tracks on Dec. 14 (12/14), the sanctuary is asking everyone to consider a monthly gift of $12.14 to join The Ricardo Club.

This monthly gift will give Ricardo and his friends the best care, food, and shelter possible. Since they operate on donations, this money would really come in handy to help Ricardo and the more than 400 other animals who call Skylands Sanctuary their forever home.

