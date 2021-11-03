The historic Rialto Theater in Westfield closed two years ago but will rise again as the Center for Creativity at the Rialto.

Its new use will be for all forms of artistic expression, including films, live performances, and other forms of art.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the building was built in 1922 and has now been purchased by a group called the Westfield Arts Collective. Beth Cassie.

The Tee and Charles Addams Foundation has committed to underwriting artistic expressions with the ultimate goal of contributing works of Charles Addams (the creator of the “Addams Family”). Westsfield just got done celebrating Addams Fest, a month-long tribute to the cartoonist.

According to the Center for Creativity’s website, their mission is to “create an inclusive, community-operated workspace where people with common interests in the visual and performing arts can meet, socialize, and collaborate. Through exhibition, education, performance and community outreach, the Center for Creativity will inspire creativity and enhance people’s lives.”

The initial phase of the project includes renovating the lobby and restoring one large theater. The lobby will host small gatherings, including author and poetry readings. Once restored, the main floor theater will be made available for film screenings, live performances and other programs and presentations.

The plan is to eventually have five additional theaters and office space.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained