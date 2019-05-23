Reward offered for swastika vandalism at Jackson house

JACKSON — A reward of $500 has been offered to help track down whoever painted swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti on a vacant home .

The Valley Road residence was scheduled for demolition when it was targeted in late April.

The reward money is being provided by Jewish War Veterans of the USA, after the nonprofit's New Jersey state commander recently met with Mayor Mike Reina.

“Someone out there knows something. Even the smallest bit of information can help bring those responsible to justice," Reina said in a written statement. "This is more than just vandalism, this was an act of hatred. The good people of Jackson will not tolerate this inexcusable behavior and I’m confident we will work together to see that this does not happen again.”

Anyone with potential information on the graffiti has been urged to contact Jackson police at 732-928-1111.

