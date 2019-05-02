Vacant house in Jackson vandalized with anti-Jewish, anti-black graffiti

JACKSON — A house was complete vandalized last month with numerous spray-painted swastikas and hate speech directed at Jews and black people, police said.

The vandalism at the house, located on a wooded 10-acre lot on Valley Road in Jackson, was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the home was scheduled to be demolished later in the week.

A second vacant structure on the property was not damaged, police said.

The vandalism is believed to have taken place between April 19 and 30, police said. A neighbor reported hearing noise coming from the property on Tuesday night.

Police said every window in the two-story house was broken and many of the walls were damaged.

Pictures posted by The Lakewood Scoop show multiple swastikas and the name Hitler with a missing "r" on the front of the two-story home. Windows on both floors were broken and the front door appears to be damaged.

Inside the home, "Go home!" was spray-painted next to a swastika. "Eat s**t and die," "f**k Jews," "go home kiks" and "bunkie" were also painted on the wall.

A wall was broken and insulation was on the floor but its not clear if that was related to the vandalism.

Vandalism inside a Jackson home (The Lakewood Scoop)

Jackson Mayor Michael Reina and Council President Rob Nixon said Thursday that the "governing body condemns all bias, discrimination and hateful acts against any individual race, religion, creed, etc. These heinous acts attempt to incite nothing but unnecessary unrest and unlawful behavior and will not be tolerated nor accepted by the good people of Jackson,"

May 2 is Holocaust Remembrance Day, which in called Yom HaShoah in Hebrew, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington .

The vandalism follows a report by the Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey that counted 200 reported anti-Semitic incidents in New Jersey last year, the third-highest of any state.

Regional Director Evan Bernstein said most of the vandalism took place in public areas like parks, public transit stations, sidewalks and playgrounds, but there were also 17 incidents of vandalism against private property.

Police said they have not identified the vandals and ask anyone with information to contact them at 732-928-1111.

