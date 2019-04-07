Retired NJ teacher wins ‘The Price is Right’ showcase

A popular teacher from Union County was a big winner on "The Price Is Right" in an episode that aired Friday.

Bruce Zehnle, 74, of Plainfield, got called down to compete on the iconic game show, which airs on CBS with host Drew Carey and wound up winning his way to the final showcase. The longtime Spanish teacher at Union Catholic Regional High School in Scotch Plains retired in 2003 after 35 years of teaching.

Zehnle wore a custom t-shirt, showing his impressive "bucket list" accomplishments. He has gone skydiving, run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain and visited Antartica. Carey then helped check off the final listed item, "Contestant on 'The Price is Right'," in a clip shared by the show on social media:

By the end of the episode, Zenhle had cleaned up with a new car and the final showcase valued at nearly $50,000, with a second car, two trips (to Bali, Indonesia and New Orleans), home DJ equipment, designer shoes and an outdoor patio set.

The full episode was online at the CBS website , but former students quickly shared their own clips on Facebook, with messages of congratulations and comments about how Zenhle's animated performance reminded them of his classroom days.

