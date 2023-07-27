A restaurant chain that already has a foothold in New Jersey is opening a sixth location in the Garden State.

The restaurant is called Honeygrow and it is going in a shopping center that’s under construction on Route 9. They specialize in stir-fries, salads, and honeybars.

Honeygrow's menu is based on the concept of "honest eating," which means using fresh, local ingredients and preparing food in a healthy way. The stir-fries are made with your choice of protein, vegetables, and sauce, and they are cooked to order in a wok. The salads are also made with fresh ingredients, and they can be customized with a variety of toppings.

Honeygrow also offers a variety of grain bowls, which are made with brown rice, quinoa, or farro. The bowls can be topped with protein, vegetables, and sauce, and they are a great option for people who are looking for a gluten-free meal.

There are five sauces (Sweet Soy Five Spice, Garlic Butter, Red Coconut Curry, Sesame Garlic and Spicy Garlic) or six dressings (Asian Sesame Ginger, Tuscan Herb, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Classic Caesar, Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar or a Lime Squeeze) to choose from as the last step.

In addition to their food, Honeygrow is also known for their honeybars. The honeybars are made with fresh fruit, honey, and granola.

Honeygrow has locations in Cherry Hill, Hamilton, Hoboken, Marlton, and New Brunswick.

Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Honeygrow, told MyCentralJersey.com,

It was kind of just a natural progression for us to continue to move up and down the state. The opportunity in Old Bridge was great, and we jumped at it.

They are aiming to open in spring 2024.

