Late last year the Township Council in Toms River led by Mayor Mo Hill adopted an ordinance that increases the fees paid by home sellers and potentially jeopardizes the sale altogether.

In addition to the inspections typically sought by buyers before closing on a house and banks before committing financing, the township requires another layer.

Council Member Justin Lamb — who is also a police officer — is fighting back.

He joined me on air to discuss some of the reasons why homeowners and real estate professionals are up in arms over the ordinance.

He's encouraging residents to attend the council meeting Wednesday night and have

their voices heard.

“The existing ordinance has created bureaucratic red-tape, cumbersome mandates, and costly delays that are undermining our home values," Lamb said. "It's time to begin the repeal process tomorrow night."



Extra real estate regulations in Toms River

According to the opponents, real estate professionals are reluctant to push homes in Toms River compared to the other surrounding towns because a closing could easily be delayed based on an unnecessary additional inspection.

Homeowners can get dinged for simple things like whether they have the appropriate trash cans and the location of the house number.

Proponents hide behind slogans regarding public safety and protecting the participants in the transaction. But the reality is we need less government, not more. We need fewer regulations, not more.

We need government to step back and empower thinking adults to make decisions, take risks and live their lives. Thanks to common sense leaders like Justin Lamb, we are poised to restore sanity, liberty and prosperity to the Garden State, one town at a time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.