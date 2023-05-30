Report gives more details on death of NJ postal worker who went missing

New Jersey State Police have disclosed that Corey McFadden's body was recovered about one mile off the coast of Sandy Hook in Middletown Township, Monmouth County, after being spotted by a fisherman on Monday, May 22, according to New Jersey State Police.

The information concerning how his body was found was first reported by NJ.com

Cory McFadden was the Cape May postal worker who had been missing since late April. His body was identified by his family, according to a message posted on social media Saturday. The posting did not say how his body was found.

Sadly, the search is over as Corey’s body has been found and identified. Since this is an active investigation, there are no further details that can be shared. The family will make a statement when appropriate and requests that you respect their privacy during this troubling time.

McFadden last had contact with his family on Friday, April 28. Sometime later that weekend he left his home in Villas, Lower Township, and drove up the Garden State Parkway. He left his wallet and his cell phone behind in his home.

Cory's father said earlier this month he believes his son was traveling somewhere because he was upset about a conflict that happened at work. Corey McFadden had been a Cape May postal worker since 2019.

“He was not in the right frame of mind at the time,” his father said. “He’s an emotional kid.”

Police found his car on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:15 AM at mile marker 96.4 on the side of the Parkway with the keys still in it, but Corey was gone.

Later that night, Corey had a brief interaction with a police officer in Manasquan, about five miles south of Wall. The officer's body-worn camera captured the conversation with McFadden, who was using the alias "Corey Samuels," police said.

Since then, police in Monmouth County and Lower Township had continued searching for Corey, and friends and family went to great lengths to try to locate him without any luck.

