JERSEY CITY -- U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, is sounding the alarm over the consequences for healthcare in New Jersey if President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" becomes law.

At a "Save Our Hospitals" press conference at Saint Peter's University Hospital on Tuesday, Pallone was flanked by local politicians, hospital leaders, physicians, patients, and health care advocates. He spoke at length against the cuts to medical funding that the president's key domestic policy package would include.

"This bill would eliminate coverage for at least 360,000 New Jerseyans, and strip up to $3.6 billion a year from the state’s Medicaid program known as NJ FamilyCare," Pallone said. "For hospitals in New Jersey, we're talking about $300 million in payment cuts."

Pallone had earlier said that he believed the original version of the "Big Beautiful Bill" passed by the House of Representatives would cut $1 trillion dollars in healthcare funding nationwide.

Trump's marquee legislation is currently being debated in the Senate; the president has made it clear he wants the bill on his desk by July 4.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom