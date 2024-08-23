NJ man charged with child sex assault after escaping similar case

SPOTSWOOD — A man was charged with the sexual assault of two minors.

Raymond Remus, 45, of Spotswood, was arrested on Thursday. He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Remus was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone did not say when or where the assaults took place.

Similar charges dismissed in 2022 in Georgia

According to coverage by the Athens Banner-Herald, Remus was indicted by a Georgia grand jury on five counts of child molestation for sexual acts performed on a boy under the age of 10 between 2016 and 2018.

Court documents show that the charges were dismissed in 2022. A clinical psychologist said that interviews with the victims as a group rather than individually "contaminated" their statements making them "unreliable and unusable."

A judge granted a motion to dismiss.

The Daily Voice was first to report on Remus' Georgia charges.

