Child sex charges pile up against NJ man who escaped prosecution in Ga.

✅ Raymond Remus was initially charged with sexual assaults of two minors

✅ Two more juveniles have come forward

✅ Similar charges dismissed in 2022 in Georgia

SPOTSWOOD — A man charged with sexually assaulting two minors faces additional allegations.

Raymond Remus, 45, of Spotswood, was initially arrested on Aug. 22.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a week later that two additional victims under the age of 18 have come forward.

Remus now faces four counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ciccone did not say when or where any of the assaults took place.

Similar charges were dismissed in 2022 in Georgia

According to coverage by the Athens Banner-Herald, Remus was indicted by a Georgia grand jury on five counts of child molestation for sexual acts performed on a boy under the age of 10 between 2016 and 2018.

Court documents show that the charges were dismissed in 2022. A clinical psychologist said that interviews with the victims as a group rather than individually "contaminated" their statements making them "unreliable and unusable."

A judge granted a motion to dismiss.

The Daily Voice was first to report on Remus' Georgia charges.

