🏫 Teen girl's head bashed in by bully repeatedly, lawsuit says

🏫 She continues to have pounding headaches

🏫 School officials accused of ignoring the attacks

SPOTSWOOD — A student in Middlesex County is left with debilitating headaches after her pleas for help stop a bully were ignored for an entire school year, according to a new lawsuit.

The teen girl at Spotswood High School was attacked at least three separate times in the 2023-2024 school year, the lawsuit said.

School officials were warned repeatedly about threats against the girl but never acted to protect her, the lawsuit said.

"The Spotswood School District is aware of the complaint, but does not comment on such litigation due to student confidentiality," said Superintendent Graham Peabody.

Student left with gashes, head injuries

The first attack happened just off of school grounds on Sept. 26, 2023, according to the lawsuit first reported by NJ.com.

School officials were warned that the bully had been making threats against the girl but nothing was done, the lawsuit said.

She left school for the day and went to the Dunkin' on Main Street near the high school's athletic fields. The bully attacked her at the coffee joint, according to the lawsuit.

The girl was left with a gash on her head, a bloody nose, and a scarring head wound, according to the lawsuit. She continues to suffer from recurring headaches.

The threats continued and the girl was sucker-punched in the school hallway this past February, the lawsuit said. Again, she needed medical care for head injuries.

A third attack happened on April 23, 2024 — one day after a specific threat was made against the girl and reported to school officials, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said that school officials' failure to act was "extreme and outrageous

misconduct." It seeks a jury trial and financial compensation.

