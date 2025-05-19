Volunteer firefighter, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in NJ
SPOTSWOOD — A volunteer firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash late Saturday afternoon
East Brunswick police said Robert J. Oross, 22, of Spotswood, was riding about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Summerhill Road and Racetrack roads when he crashed into a vehicle. The driver was uninjured and remained at the crash site. Oross was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not disclose the other driver's identity, the type of vehicle they were driving, or the circumstances of the crash. Witnesses are asked to call police at 732-390-6969.
Helping his family
The Spotswood Volunteer Fire Department said Oross was a second lieutenant with the department.
"Please keep the entire Oross family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this extremely difficult time," the department said on Facebook.
A vigil will be held for Oross at the fire department on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
A GoFundMe campaign raised $15,000 in one day to assist the family with funeral expenses.
