Remember Ukraine? Seeing this NJ show will help those children

In America we are notorious for a short attention span. I don’t think that’s our fault. The rapid-fire media culture in our country dictates it. The human brain will only hold on to so much information before making room for the new.

So it may be easy to have not thought much in the past few weeks about how there’s still a tragic war going on in Ukraine and, sadly, all based on one lunatic’s ego.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and more injured. Many of them children. Still more children have been left orphaned or homeless. Refugees have come to New Jersey.

A New Jersey theater group is doing their part to help, and a local New Jersey high school is playing host to their event. Franklin Theatre Works is putting on a production of "Oliver!" this month and all proceeds are going to help the children of Ukraine.

It’s taking place at a local New Jersey high school where my son and daughter attend so this hits home for me and I want to help get word out. Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington will host the musical on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

Franklin Theatre Works Ensemble Theatre of New Jersey via Facebook Franklin Theatre Works Ensemble Theatre of New Jersey via Facebook loading...

The Saturday show is at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday is an afternoon show at 2:00 p.m.. If you’d like to enjoy a great production and help out the most innocent of victims at the same time you can purchase tickets here.

The performance ought to be great. Franklin Theater Group is paid professional actors and has taken on shows like "Sweeney Todd," "Pride and Prejudice," "Jane Eyre," "The Hunchback of Norte Dame" and "Wizard of Oz," just to name a few.

Also, the venue of Hunterdon Central Regional High School has an amazing auditorium. I saw the students’ production of "Les Misérables" there (many of whom were as good as any Broadway actor) and the seating is comfortable and lighting, sound and overall production top-notch.

Tickets range from $25 to $50 and remember proceeds will go towards the very noble cause of helping the children of Ukraine.

Hunterdon Central Regional High School is at 84 Route 31 in Flemington, New Jersey. If you can’t make it but know anyone who might want to see a great show and help out a great cause share this link.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

