Officials have exhumed the remains of a Highland Lakes woman whose death remains a mystery decades after the discovery of her body.

The Sussex County Prosecutor's Office announced that on March 9, the remains of Lisa McBride were transported to the Morris-Sussex Medical Examiner's Office where workers "performed an examination and collected relevant evidence." That evidence was then delivered to a forensic laboratory in Virginia.

As of Monday evening, the prosecutor's office would only say that the exhumation complied with a previously obtained court order. After evidence was gathered, McBride was reinterned at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover.

McBride was the victim of a homicide in 1990. She was reported missing on June 23, and her skeletal remains were found on Oct. 20.

According to the prosecutor's office, the 27-year-old was last seen entering her home at approximately 2 a.m. on June 23, after attending a concert and then stopping at a bar.

Responding to concern from one of McBride's coworkers, because she wasn't answering phone calls, McBride's brother stopped by her home and found her car was still in the driveway. Inside, he failed to find his sister, but discovered that there were no sheets on her bed.

Local police were notified and they discovered that McBride's telephone wire had been cut from outside the home. They also spotted two slits in a window screen — presumably the route someone took to gain access to the home.

Months later, a hunter in the Delaware Water Gap National Park, off Old Mine Road in Sandyston, located human remains that would later by identified as McBride. According to the prosecutor's office, McBride's left cheekbone was fractured, suggesting she was the victim of blunt force trauma.

Authorities do not know who killed McBride. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Elmo at the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, at 973-383-1570.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

