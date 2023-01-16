Barbershop quartet will deliver singing Valentines to Monmouth County residents

RED BANK — Cards, candy, and roses are usually the staple gifts for Valentine’s Day. Perhaps, even a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant or a piece of jewelry, if you’re lucky.

If you want to be unique and give your sweetie something truly memorable, consider giving the gift of song this Valentine’s Day.

There is a male barbershop quartet in Monmouth County that delivers singing Valentine telegrams.

Each year, The Chorus of the Atlantic and Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society sends uniformed quartets throughout the region to serenade lovers in four-part harmony.

They have performed everywhere: in homes, at offices, restaurants, warehouses, schools, and once at a police academy. They pretty much will go anywhere around the county to bring messages of love.

You can schedule a quartet visit for any one of the following four days: Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Make reservations by calling Jon Greene at 732-583-1684.

The cost is $60 and your loved one will receive not one, but two love songs, and a long-stem rose.

The Chorus of Atlantic also welcomes visitors to their rehearsals every Tuesday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Red Bank Middle School on Harding Road.

