If you know you know. For many years red Bank has been one of the important cultural hubs of New Jersey. With its vibrant music, theater, restaurant and retail scene, people of all ages of flocked to Red Bank to enjoy its beautiful downtown and its nightlife.

It’s exciting to see that even during COVID-19, the interest in investing in red Bank is still there. Case in point: The Rail @ RedBank, a brand new mixed use development including sparkling new stores and apartments. According to an article on re-nj.com, the almost-completed development is near the train station, which is located on the west side of Red Bank, an area that until now has been ignored.

With the increased popularity of Red Bank, especially with people moving out of the big cities like New York and Philadelphia, that area is now finally getting its due. The article quotes Gary Krauss a director with Marlboro-based Pierson commercial, the leasing agency for The Rail @ Red Bank: “Red Bank has long been known for its vibrant downtown — it’s been named ‘the hippest town in New Jersey,’” he said.

Melonhead, a juice, smoothie and acai bowl shop, is the first retail tenant to sign a lease at The Rail. The legendary Sickles market, long known for its fresh produce, baked goods and eclectic array of gourmet foods recently moved to Red Bank with great fanfare. Now with The Rail @ Red Bank, the city’s future is even brighter than ever.

