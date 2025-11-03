🏠 Woman and child found dead inside Red Bank apartment complex

RED BANK — A woman and a child were found dead inside an apartment in Red Bank last Thursday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Police Chief Michael Frazee have determined that there is no danger to the public, as members of both departments continue to investigate.

Neither has commented on the cause or manner of the deaths.

“We haven’t made any arrests and we’re not looking for any suspects,” Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said.

According to RedBankGreen.com, the deaths occurred inside the Springview Gardens Condominium complex at 283 Spring St. on the morning of Oct. 30. .

The child attended Red Bank Primary School, which serves K-3 students, Red Bank Green reported.

Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage sent a letter to parents on Halloween afternoon, saying, “Our entire school community is grieving this loss.”

Members of the school’s crisis response team, and other outside professional groups trained in dealing with loss, will be available this week and for as long as needed to help support students and staff, the letter continues.

