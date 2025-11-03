Tragedy in Red Bank: Woman and child found dead in apartment

Tragedy in Red Bank: Woman and child found dead in apartment

A child and a woman were found dead inside a Red Bank apartment last week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor (Springview Gardens via Google Street View/Canva)

🏠 Woman and child found dead inside Red Bank apartment complex

🚓 Prosecutor says no public danger as investigation continues

🎒 Red Bank school community mourning the young student’s death

RED BANK — A woman and a child were found dead inside an apartment in Red Bank last Thursday.

Authorities urge patience as Red Bank deaths probed

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Police Chief Michael Frazee have determined that there is no danger to the public, as members of both departments continue to investigate.

Neither has commented on the cause or manner of the deaths.

“We haven’t made any arrests and we’re not looking for any suspects,” Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said.

ALSO READ: Halloween chaos leaves one teen dead, another wounded 

Mystery deaths under investigation in Red Bank

According to RedBankGreen.com, the deaths occurred inside the Springview Gardens Condominium complex at 283 Spring St. on the morning of Oct. 30. .

loading...

Red Bank school community grieving young student

The child attended Red Bank Primary School, which serves K-3 students, Red Bank Green reported.

Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage sent a letter to parents on Halloween afternoon, saying, “Our entire school community is grieving this loss.”

Members of the school’s crisis response team, and other outside professional groups trained in dealing with loss, will be available this week and for as long as needed to help support students and staff, the letter continues.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Red Bank
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM