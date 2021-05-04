Real Housewives of NJ fan? See Spadea with the ‘House Husbands’

Even I can get sucked into an episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey especially when it's a show highlighting the antics of the house husbands. Truth is it's a kind of research. As you know I don't do or say anything without understanding the back story, the context and learning as much information as possible. The last episode of RHONJ I watched was an emotional party with the ladies and their moms followed by a golf outing with the husbands which included one literally kissing...we'll ya gotta see the show.

If you're a fan, you know how crazy they get. It's fun and people can't seem to get enough of them. I'm excited to see these guys on stage, in a completely unscripted conversation with the audience. I've got questions and I'm sure you do too. It's gonna be a great night and you won't be disappointed.

Unfortunately, the ridiculous and unnecessary rules are still in effect in NJ, so we are limited to 30% capacity at the Hard Rock Casino theater in AC. Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, MAY 7th at 10 a.m. Seating is limited so if you want to join me for a very personal interaction with the stars of one of the biggest reality shows ever, make sure you take a break at 10 a.m. Friday and click away! Find tickets HERE.

See you at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City on Saturday night, June 12th, showtime 8 p.m.!

