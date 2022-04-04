Home of ‘Real Housewives of NJ’ Jennifer Aydin robbed while family is home

PARAMUS — Even the rich and famous should heed the message from law enforcement to lock their cars and not leave their key fobs inside.

Thieves were caught on video breaking into the garage of the home of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin, stealing sneakers and a Ferrari, according to Paramus police.

Aydin posted video on her Instagram page early Monday morning showing two garage doors opening and a single masked man dressed in black walking inside.

After lifting a red cover off the 2016 Ferrari California, he runs over to several pairs of sneakers next to the car and hands them to two other people also dressed in black who came in behind him.

The thieves then turn their attention to the Ferrari and noticed the doors are unlocked. Two of the thieves get out with their last boxes of sneakers as the third backs the Ferrari out of the garage.

A white SUV parked next to the Ferrari was left behind.

Jennifer Aydin Jennifer Aydin (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) loading...

Easy pickings

Paramus police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said that Aydin and her husband left a key fob inside one of their unlocked vehicles in the driveway, which also had a garage door opener. The thefts took a total of three minutes, according to the chief.

Aydin said that her son Justin arrived at the house as the thieves were leaving the house.

"They stole the Ferrari. My kids and parents and other friends were all home. Please send any info to Paramus PD," Aydin said on Instagram.

Aydin earlier posted that she and her husband were at the Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami for the weekend.

Paramus police on Monday morning posted yet another reminder about securing vehicles and homes.

Lock vehicles and remove key fobs and garage door openers.

Notify police with suspicious activity on your street or near your home.

Improve and maintain proper lighting at night.

Secure all valuables within your home.

Maintain shrubs and trees blocking your home.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb6lUqijDIQ/

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb6qmRCgVmq/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

