Real Housewife hubby, Joe Gorga, tossed out by NJ wrestling ref
😲 Husband of NJ reality star argues with school referee
😲 Joe Gorga storms onto wrestling mat at son’s match
😲 Gorga has a long history of arguments on TV series
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A tense moment during his son’s school wrestling match was enough to send “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband, Joe Gorga, storming onto the mats, yelling at the referee.
As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, Gorga was immediately held back by other adults and was ejected from the gym at Parsippany Hills High School.
Gorga’s teen son wrestles for Ramapo High School, which went on to ultimately win the meet on Jan. 6.
TMZ reported that Gorga, who will turn 50 in August, was upset with the other teen wrestler’s actions.
Parsippany Hills High School is one of two high schools in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Joe Gorga is married to Melissa Gorga and is the brother of Theresa Giudice, both longtime cast members of the NJ franchise of the Bravo hit reality series.
The show is known for its arguments and meltdowns, and Gorga’s on-screen temper flares have been numerous since his wife joined RHONJ in season three.
