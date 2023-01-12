I’m a big fan of Atlantic City and have always thought that it is so underrated in terms of entertainment.

I’m not sure if New Jerseyans are aware of what a wonderful array of entertainment of all kinds Atlantic City has to offer.

And it doesn’t matter where else casino gambling is available in the northeast.

AC will always be the premier Entertainment destination in the area because it has so much to offer besides gambling.

Case in point: a great opportunity to relive your days in the disco with the fabulous KC and the Sunshine Band.

I’m giving you far advance notice of this event because these guys tend to sell out wherever they play.

Bally’s Atlantic City will host KC & the Sunshine Band on Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. in Bally’s Showroom along with a property-wide disco party.

Via Google Maps

You’re gonna love hearing “Shake Your Booty,” “Get Down Tonight,” “I’m Your Boogie Man,” and more!

KC & The Sunshine Band (after 40 years) remain just as popular and exciting to see as they were in their first year on tour.

They’ve had Sales of over 100 million records, and multiple Grammy nominations and awards and are considered one of the greatest bands of the 1970s.

KC & The Sunshine Band have been known as the “Founders of the Dance Revolution” and have performed their hit songs worldwide, at some of the most famous venues and events.

Thos Robinson/Getty Images

With a unique blend of Funk, Dance, and R&B, they’re sure to get you out of your seat and moving!

So “Shake Your Booty” at Bally’s Atlantic City’s property-wide disco party!

How bout an evening with KC & The Sunshine Band followed by an after-party at the Carousel Bar with DJ Joey Dino spinning all your 70s and 80s music along with a disco costume contest for a chance to win great prizes?

Tickets are $60, $80 and $100.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.

Bally’s is always chock-full of fun and superb entertainment, and the show will be no different. Book it now.

