After stabbing her housemate to death, NJ woman gets prison
RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A Hunterdon County woman who admitted stabbing her housemate to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Domonique Preston, of Raritan Township, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the killing of 66-year-old Steven Spivey last year.
The 46-year-old Preston must serve 17 years before becoming eligible for parole.
She initially told first responders that Spivey had stabbed himself, calling 911 very early on Feb. 21, 2024, according to an affidavit in the case.
Around 1:40 a.m., Raritan Township police responded to a stabbing at their shared residence in the 100 block of Manchester Road.
The area runs behind ShopRite and Dutch County Farm Market, where Flemington is located inside of the town.
Police found Spivey lying on his back on a bed, with a large knifewound to his shoulder and a big cut on one side of his head.
When questioned by police later, Preston said she “wanted to be honest” and that she had been to one to stab the victim, the same affidavit said.
Read More: Pittstown killings spark worry about local police, 911 call response
Spivey is survived by several children, grandchildren, siblings and other relatives, according to his online obituary, which said he is remembered for his "unconditional love and laughs,”
“Today’s sentencing marks an important step toward closure for the family of Mr. Spivey. The defendant’s guilty plea reflects accountability, and we hope the Court’s sentence provides some measure of peace to the victim’s family,” Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said in a written release.
