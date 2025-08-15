RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A Hunterdon County woman who admitted stabbing her housemate to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Domonique Preston, of Raritan Township, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the killing of 66-year-old Steven Spivey last year.

The 46-year-old Preston must serve 17 years before becoming eligible for parole.

She initially told first responders that Spivey had stabbed himself, calling 911 very early on Feb. 21, 2024, according to an affidavit in the case.

Raritan stabbing victim Steven Spivey (Credit brownsfuneralhome.net) Raritan stabbing victim Steven Spivey (Credit brownsfuneralhome.net) loading...

Around 1:40 a.m., Raritan Township police responded to a stabbing at their shared residence in the 100 block of Manchester Road.

The area runs behind ShopRite and Dutch County Farm Market, where Flemington is located inside of the town.

Police found Spivey lying on his back on a bed, with a large knifewound to his shoulder and a big cut on one side of his head.

When questioned by police later, Preston said she “wanted to be honest” and that she had been to one to stab the victim, the same affidavit said.

Deadly stabbing at Raritan residence in 2024 (Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) Deadly stabbing at Raritan residence in 2024 (Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Spivey is survived by several children, grandchildren, siblings and other relatives, according to his online obituary, which said he is remembered for his "unconditional love and laughs,”

“Today’s sentencing marks an important step toward closure for the family of Mr. Spivey. The defendant’s guilty plea reflects accountability, and we hope the Court’s sentence provides some measure of peace to the victim’s family,” Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said in a written release.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5