Rapper Lil Tjay shot in Edgewater, NJ restaurant — report
EDGEWATER — Two people were shot in separate shootings on the same street early Wednesday morning including rapper Lil Tjay, according to TMZ.
Edgewater police responded to a retail/apartment complex called 14 The Promenade on River Road just after midnight for a report of a shooting. They found a 22-year-old individual with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Police also went to an Exxon station less than a mile away and found a second 22-year-old with a single gunshot wound. Both were hospitalized for treatment of their wounds.
"The identity of the victims is not available," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told New Jersey 101.5.
Musella did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or a connection between the shootings. No arrests have yet been made.
Rapper shot at Chipolte?
TMZ reported that rapper Lil Tjay was the individual shot at 14 Promenade while inside a Chipolte restaurant. The rapper from The Bronx is scheduled to begin a tour in The Netherlands on Saturday, according to his website.
Musella on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
