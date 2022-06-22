Rapper Lil Tjay shot in Edgewater, NJ restaurant — report

EDGEWATER — Two people were shot in separate shootings on the same street early Wednesday morning including rapper Lil Tjay, according to TMZ.

Edgewater police responded to a retail/apartment complex called 14 The Promenade on River Road just after midnight for a report of a shooting. They found a 22-year-old individual with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Police also went to an Exxon station less than a mile away and found a second 22-year-old with a single gunshot wound. Both were hospitalized for treatment of their wounds.

"The identity of the victims is not available," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told New Jersey 101.5.

Musella did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or a connection between the shootings. No arrests have yet been made.

Lil Tjay attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Lil Tjay attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) loading...

Rapper shot at Chipolte?

TMZ reported that rapper Lil Tjay was the individual shot at 14 Promenade while inside a Chipolte restaurant. The rapper from The Bronx is scheduled to begin a tour in The Netherlands on Saturday, according to his website.

Musella on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Police tape in front of 14 The Promenade on River Road in Edgewater after a shooting 6/22/22 Police tape in front of 14 The Promenade on River Road in Edgewater after a shooting 6/22/22 (Dana Moshen-Heaven via Twitter @danaheaven11) loading...

