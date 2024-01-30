Rapper ’50 Cent’ will be singing bottles at NJ liquor store

Forget the club, you can find 50 Cent in the aisles of a New Jersey liquor store next month as he makes his way around the country promoting two of his luxury bottles.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is not just a rapper, but an actor, producer, and businessman and he has made his own cognac and champagne.

Branson Cognac is sourced from the Cognac region of France.

There are four different products:

Branson Phantom

Branson Royal

VSOP Grande Champagne

XO Grande Champagne

50’s champagne is called Le Chemin du Roi and stands for “The King’s Path”.

According to both Instagram accounts, they are the official products of Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Vegas Golden Knights.

You can get all of these products accompanied by an autograph at Stew Leonard’s in Paramus.

50 Cent will be there on February 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. signing his bottles.

In order to meet him, you will need to pre-purchase an event package on Stew Leonard’s website (just change the location to the Paramus location when pre-ordering).

The pre-purchased package guarantees a signed bottle, but photos will be based on availability and crowd level.

For information on the meet and greet, click HERE.

