Closed Bed, Bath Beyond store being transformed

This will be the ninth Nordstrom Rack in NJ

Off-price retail division sells discounted designer goods

Shoppers rejoice! One of those storefronts empty since the shuttering of New Jersey-based Bed, Bath and Beyond has landed a new, beloved tenant.

Nordstrom has announced it will be opening its newest Nordstrom Rack in NJ by spring 2025.

The designer retail giant offers overstocked and other high-end items at its Rack locations and its shopping app.

This location in Monmouth County will be the ninth Nordstrom Rack store in NJ.

Adding in four "full-line" Nordstrom stores, the company is responsible for more than 1,500 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom Rack Manalapan site (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Manalapan site (Google Maps) loading...

Manalapan Commons, on the southbound side of Route 9 near Craig Road, has been chosen as the site for the newest Nordstrom Rack.

The shopping plaza managed by Urban Edge Properties already houses Best Buy, Five Below, PetSmart, Panera Bread and a Raymour & Flanigan Outlet — which took over the space of a former Babies R Us.

Another empty storefront, once an A.C. Moore, seasonally becomes a Spirit of Halloween store in the same complex.

NJ’s first Nordstrom Rack store opened in 2008 at Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

existing Nordstrom Rack stores NJ area (Google Maps February 2024 ) existing Nordstrom Rack stores NJ area (Google Maps February 2024 ) loading...

The four NJ Nordstrom stores are at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, Menlo Park Mall in Edison, Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold and Short Hills Mall in Short Hills.

Nordstrom Rack is the company's off-price retail division, with merchandise made up of products from Nordstrom stores and the company's online store at Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased merchandise.

Items are offered at retail savings of up to roughly 70% on apparel, accessories and items for the home.

Nordstrom Rack customers are also able to order items online for pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com.

"We look forward to being a part of the Manalapan Township community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," according to Nordstrom Rack Stores President Gemma Lionello.

She added "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

In addition to the new Manalapan location, here are the other Nordstrom Rack stores in NJ:

Nordstrom Rack Bound Brook (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Bound Brook (Google Maps) loading...

Somerset County

362 Chimney Rock Rd, Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Phone: 732-627-3000

Nordstrom Rack Cherry Hill Google Maps Nordstrom Rack Cherry Hill (Google Maps) loading...

Camden County

951 Haddonfield Rd Ste A, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Phone: 856-773-4111

Nordstrom Rack Eatontown (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Eatontown (Google Maps) loading...

Monmouth County

231 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724

Phone: 732-676-7200

Nordstrom Rack Lawrenceville (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Lawrenceville (Google Maps) loading...

Mercer County

3371 US Highway 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Phone: 609-524-2625

Nordstrom Rack Livingston (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Livingston (Google Maps) loading...

Essex County

530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

Phone: 973-629-6100

Nordstrom Rack Paramus (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Paramus (Google Maps) loading...

Bergen County

510 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, NJ 07652

Phone: 201-518-2170

Nordstrom Rack Rockaway (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Rockaway (Google Maps) loading...

Morris County

343 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866

Phone: 973-620-6100

Nordstrom Rack Wayne (Google Maps) Nordstrom Rack Wayne (Google Maps) loading...

Passaic County

141 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470

Phone: 973-200-2999

