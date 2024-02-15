Empty NJ store will be new site of discount designer chain
Closed Bed, Bath Beyond store being transformed
This will be the ninth Nordstrom Rack in NJ
Off-price retail division sells discounted designer goods
Shoppers rejoice! One of those storefronts empty since the shuttering of New Jersey-based Bed, Bath and Beyond has landed a new, beloved tenant.
Nordstrom has announced it will be opening its newest Nordstrom Rack in NJ by spring 2025.
The designer retail giant offers overstocked and other high-end items at its Rack locations and its shopping app.
This location in Monmouth County will be the ninth Nordstrom Rack store in NJ.
Adding in four "full-line" Nordstrom stores, the company is responsible for more than 1,500 jobs statewide.
Manalapan Commons, on the southbound side of Route 9 near Craig Road, has been chosen as the site for the newest Nordstrom Rack.
The shopping plaza managed by Urban Edge Properties already houses Best Buy, Five Below, PetSmart, Panera Bread and a Raymour & Flanigan Outlet — which took over the space of a former Babies R Us.
Another empty storefront, once an A.C. Moore, seasonally becomes a Spirit of Halloween store in the same complex.
NJ’s first Nordstrom Rack store opened in 2008 at Bergen Town Center in Paramus.
The four NJ Nordstrom stores are at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, Menlo Park Mall in Edison, Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold and Short Hills Mall in Short Hills.
Nordstrom Rack is the company's off-price retail division, with merchandise made up of products from Nordstrom stores and the company's online store at Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased merchandise.
Items are offered at retail savings of up to roughly 70% on apparel, accessories and items for the home.
Nordstrom Rack customers are also able to order items online for pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com.
"We look forward to being a part of the Manalapan Township community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," according to Nordstrom Rack Stores President Gemma Lionello.
She added "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."
In addition to the new Manalapan location, here are the other Nordstrom Rack stores in NJ:
Somerset County
362 Chimney Rock Rd, Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Phone: 732-627-3000
Camden County
951 Haddonfield Rd Ste A, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Phone: 856-773-4111
Monmouth County
231 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Phone: 732-676-7200
Mercer County
3371 US Highway 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Phone: 609-524-2625
Essex County
530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039
Phone: 973-629-6100
Bergen County
510 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, NJ 07652
Phone: 201-518-2170
Morris County
343 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866
Phone: 973-620-6100
Passaic County
141 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470
Phone: 973-200-2999
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman