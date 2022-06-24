Rally in NJ this weekend to defend innocent life and justice (Opinion)

One of the groups that I've worked with for many years in the Garden State is NJ Right To Life.

Every year for the past few, including this past April, I've served as the emcee for their annual gala in New Brunswick and I'll be back at the dais next year as well.

My friend Marie Tasy is one of the most consistent, thoughtful leaders in the movement to protect innocent life. A lot of her success is on her ability to lead the organization to educate women and families about the adverse impacts abortion can have on young women, beyond the ending of the innocent life of the baby.

Pro-Life Leaders Attend March For Life In Washington, DC Getty Images loading...

Many of these adverse events are hidden, or lied about, by proponents of abortion as the industry strives to normalize the procedure as a foundation of women's health.

Marie joined me on air to discuss the highest rate of abortion in the nation in New Jersey and the lopsided impact on minority communities.

I have said for many years that the issue is not two sides. It's complicated. Many people who claim to be "pro-choice" say they would never have nor push an abortion but they don't want the government involved.

The governor and his cohorts in the media and Democratic party are decidedly pro-abortion. They've taken the issue to equate abortion up to the point of birth as a matter of protecting women's health care choices.

Phil Murphy AP loading...

It's a bridge too far for most Americans as polls show that most people think there should be limits on abortion and taxpayers should not be footing the bill.

The rally at the State House this weekend is one more opportunity for people to hear educated, articulate and thoughtful experts expand their knowledge on a controversial issue.

Join us if you can at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse Annex at 145. W. State St., Trenton, NJ.

